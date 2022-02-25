Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.99. 568,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

