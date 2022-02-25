Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

