Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD opened at $235.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.44 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

