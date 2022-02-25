Cambridge Trust Co. Has $509,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

