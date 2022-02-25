Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.84 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

