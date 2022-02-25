Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ES stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

