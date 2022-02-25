Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,584 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

