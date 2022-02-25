Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,854. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.
Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.