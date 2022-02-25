Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,854. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

