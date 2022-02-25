Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

CWH opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. Camping World has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Camping World by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

