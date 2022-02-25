Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $12.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $5,849,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

