Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,531.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,034,000 after buying an additional 685,813 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Procore Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

