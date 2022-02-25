Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.67. 270,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,323. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.74. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$50.37 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

