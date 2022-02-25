Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 114.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the third quarter worth $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cannae by 76.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

