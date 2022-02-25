Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Affimed’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

