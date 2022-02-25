Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

