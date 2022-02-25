Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,141 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,651,879,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

