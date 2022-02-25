Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

