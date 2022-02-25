Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 989,318 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

