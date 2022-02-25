Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,577 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $197.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.17 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.