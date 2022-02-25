Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.27

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 73104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $856.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

