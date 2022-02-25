Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $1,252,966.42 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CWST opened at $71.64 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.