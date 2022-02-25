Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $1,252,966.42 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $71.64 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.