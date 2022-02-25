Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $186.57

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.57 and last traded at $187.13, with a volume of 134653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

