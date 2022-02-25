CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

