Cellectis (CLLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cellectis stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
