Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.