Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £222.75 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £222.75 ($302.94).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($204.61).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($306.98).

Shares of CAU stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.58) on Friday. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £62.42 million and a PE ratio of -53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.