Centiva Capital LP Buys 17,002 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.09 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

