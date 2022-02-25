Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

