Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,995 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

