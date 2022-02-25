Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CENX traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $22.99. 210,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

