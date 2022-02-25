Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of CENX traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.