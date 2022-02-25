Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $80.16.

Get Cepton alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.