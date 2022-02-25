Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

