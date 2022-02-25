Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

