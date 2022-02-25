Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.33% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

