Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

