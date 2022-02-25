Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,493 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

