Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

