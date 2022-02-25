Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $142.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

