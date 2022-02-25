Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

