Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,159,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

