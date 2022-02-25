Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

