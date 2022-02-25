Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

