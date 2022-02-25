Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Groupon worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

