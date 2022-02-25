Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.30 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

