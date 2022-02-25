Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,867.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.