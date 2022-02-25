Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,966,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $374.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.30. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

