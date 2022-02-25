Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,537 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

