Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 245,344 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Electric were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

