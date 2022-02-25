CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,978 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

